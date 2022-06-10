The Madisonville Miners will be holding their Youth Baseball camp Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18 at the city park at Elmar Kelley Stadium.
The two day event will consist of training from college coaches and players.
On Friday, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. bring bats and gloves along with appropriate clothing (baseball pants preferred).
On Saturday, bring gloves and pants.
In the event of rain, the camp will be rescheduled .
The cost is $60 a child, which includes a T-shirt, a ticket to a home Miners game and valuable instruction.
The last day may have water activities, so dress accordingly
Forms are due on Monday, June 13 to guarantee a shirt, although players can still register on the day of the event, but may not receive a shirt.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.