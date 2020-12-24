Local collegiate athletes are continuing to shine bright for their respective universities as winter sports continue amid the pandemic.
This week, we’re taking a look at former Madisonville Maroon Kenny White in recent games with Tennessee Tech as well as how former North swimmers are doing as the college swim season is in full swing.
Tech is still looking for their first win of the season as they dropped a home-and-home series against Jacksonville State 73-67 and 74-50, dropped a 103-49 contest to nationally ranked Tennessee in Knoxville and lost to Western Kentucky at Bowling Green 88-68 in recent action.
During that stretch, White score 23 points off the bench for the Golden Eagles. He’s averaging eight points per game this season. He only hit double digits once in the past two weeks, which came on Wednesday, Dec. 16 at Jacksonville State when he had 12 points. His season high point total is 13, which he has done twice.
Tech will have one more game before the calendar flips to 2021 as they will host Southeast Missouri on Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 8 p.m.
Going from the hardwood to the pool, Madisonville North Hopkins has a few former swimmers competing in college.
First off is Drew Dodds, a current senior at Transylvania University. Back in November, Dodds was part of a dominant 362-45 win over Manchester University as he picked up three individual victories. He won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:04.84, the 200 breaststroke at 2:23.59 and touched the wall in under a minute in the 100 butterfly at 58.97 seconds.
Dodds was also part of the 200 medley relay in the meet against Manchester, which Transy won with a time of 2:05.65.
Dodds currently holds the Transy program record for the 200 breaststroke. He’s studying biology and plans on attending medical school after graduation this spring. Transy’s next meet is scheduled for Jan. 15 at Anderson University.
North also has a couple of freshmen who are swimming for Campbellsville University.
Most notably, Sarah Wortham was named the Mid-South Women’s Swimmer of the Week in late November after wins in the 50 freestyle (30.62) and 200 fly (2:51.11) during Cambellsville’s 137-105 win over Shawnee State on Nov. 21. She also helped the 200 meter medley relay and 200 meter freestyle relay pick up wins at the same meet.
Over on the men’s side, Dustin Melton has been making a name for himself as a distance swimmer for Campbellsville, most recently picking up a win in the 1,500 meter free against Shawnee State on Nov. 21 with a time of 20:48.71. Melton also swims in the 500 and 1650 freestyle.
The next scheduled meet for Campbellsville is Jan. 16 against Life University.
