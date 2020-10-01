Hopkins County Central has canceled all of the school’s volleyball matches scheduled through Thursday, Oct. 8 due to COVID-19 precautions.
According to Central Athletic Director Kent Akin, a player on a recent junior varsity opponent tested positive for COVID-19.
“We had to quarantine our JV team,” Akin said. “Since a number of our JV players also play on the varsity team, we had to cancel all of the matches next week.”
The opponent in question was not disclosed to The Messenger.
Along with many schools across the commonwealth who had to deal with similar situations, the Lady Storm volleyball team are following the COVID-19 protocols, said Marty Cline, assistant super attendant for Hopkins County Schools.
“When it comes to theses situations, we follow the guidelines set by the Hopkins County Health Department,” said Cline.
The matches canceled were Oct. 1 at University Heights, Oct. 5 vs. Madisonville North Hopkins, Oct. 6 at Webster County and Oct. 8 at Crittenden County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.