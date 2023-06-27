COACH1

Indiana native, Coach Brian Campbell is enjoying his first season as head coach for the Madisonville Miners. Campbell is looking to bring some more wins to the team as they head into the last week of June and looks ahead to an action packed July.

The Miner’s head coach is new to the Madisonville area, and nearly halfway through the season, he is loving the summer baseball life here in Hopkins County.

Originally from Sellersburg, Indiana, Brian Campbell just finished his second year coaching at Vincennes University, and wanted to experience the summer ball life. Campbell attended Vincennes University for two years but finished his playing career at Spalding University.

