The Miner’s head coach is new to the Madisonville area, and nearly halfway through the season, he is loving the summer baseball life here in Hopkins County.
Originally from Sellersburg, Indiana, Brian Campbell just finished his second year coaching at Vincennes University, and wanted to experience the summer ball life. Campbell attended Vincennes University for two years but finished his playing career at Spalding University.
“I played at both schools and was an infielder and right handed pitcher all through my collegiate career,” Campbell shared. “I wanted to get into the summer collegiate experience and I saw the potential that the Madisonville area had to offer.”
Hoping to gain more knowledge in the game, Campbell shares that he wants to help the young men improve and excel so that when they return to their respective schools they are able to better compete this upcoming season.
“The best coaching experience I have had so far is being able to pass my knowledge of the game onto these young men that was passed on to me. This is my first head coaching gig and I just received my first ejection against the Muhlenberg County Stallions. I want to provide a winning culture and fun atmosphere for not just the players, but also for the people of Madisonville.”
Coach Campbell says that he is going to find their way back to above .500 and get some more Ws in the winning column these next few weeks.
“I know we started the season hot and the fans were loving it. We are struggling right now. I want our fan base to understand that our standards are higher and we will get back on the right track. We have a long season ahead and we will find a way to get into playoffs and bring a championship to Madisonville. Miner nation, we need you!”
