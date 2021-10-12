In the final KHSAA State Tournament of his high school career, Madisonville North Hopkins’ Jackson Hill finished in a tie for 26th at Bowling Green Country Club over the weekend.
The senior had a two-day score of +10 for the tournament as Louisville Christian Academy’s Matthew Troutman took the individual title at -5 for the tournament. Overall, the Maroons finished in last as a team in 12th with a team total score of 694. Behind Hill, Ben Dickerson shot +32 while Andrew Davis had +37, Paul Harris was at +42 and J.T. Witherspoon shot +44 for the weekend. Louisville Christian also won as a team with a team total of +21. Also over the weekend, Hill announced over social media that he verbally committed to Northern Kentucky University where he will continue his academic and golf career.
