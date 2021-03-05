Behind nine 3-pointers from Drake Skeen, Hopkins County Central earned their second district win of the season in Dawson Springs Thursday night by a score of 79-66.
Skeen exploded for 34 points, while Marcus Eaves finished his night with 24 points — with 11 of those points coming from the free throw line.
“That’s a pretty good one-two punch for us,” Storm head coach Michael Fraliex said. “Drake was feeling it tonight, shooting it well. Marcus did a great job running the show. That’s one of the best games I’ve seen him play this year. Nyeem Peyton did a good job on the inside and Wesley Morris did a good job picking up trash and making free throws at the end. Overall, it was a good team effort for us.”
On the other side of the coin, Dawson Springs has seen some team improvement despite the loss as four guys hit for double figures. Landon Pace and Logan McKnight ended their last home game in high school with 22 and 14 points respectively, while Dilyn Skinner also had 14 and Rett Nieters had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
“It’s a matter of them understanding their roles,” Dawson’s interim head coach Charlie Pace said. “They’re starting to trust each other more, and we’ve told them that everyone has their individual strengths, and we’re starting see that and getting more balance out there.”
The injury bug bit both teams towards the end as Pace went down grabbing the same ankle he sprained earlier this season, but was able to play through it. Later, Robert Bullock had some shoulder discomfort after a physical play down low.
“Injuries are always an issue and a concern,” Charlie Pace said. “We’re going to do the best we can rehabbing and getting everybody healthy in time for the district tournament. Landon’s ankle has been nagging him all season, and it takes time to heal, but that’s the one thing playing during COVID is that there isn’t a lot of time between games for him to rest his ankle.”
For Central, Trevor Weldon exited the game with a knee injury and Kyndal Bone hurt his knee and had to come out as well.
“We’ve got some kids that are banged up,” Fraliex said. “Weldon will rest up his ankle tonight and Bone hyper-extended his knee. Namari (Hall) has been battling back issues all year and that’s why he didn’t play as much tonight. There’s just no rest time and we have another big week next week with Caldwell Monday, Marshall Tuesday and Christian Fellowship on Thursday with those last two games on the road.”
Dawson (0-13) had the lead early and held onto it going into the second quarter up 20-19 over Central (4-7).
The Storm rattled off an 11-2 run over the first 3:30 of the second to make it 30-22 Central and went into halftime up 37-29.
Dawson got back to within 10 by the end of the third quarter at 57-48 before Central secured the victory.
Hopkins Central will be back at it tonight when they host a 6 p.m. contest against Muhlenberg County in Mortons Gap. Dawson will play their next game on Saturday as they hit the road for a 4:30 p.m. tilt at McLean County.
Hopkins County Central (4-7) 19 18 20 22 — 79
Skeen 34; Eaves 24; Morris 13; Peyton 4; Bone 2; Hall 1
Dawson Springs (0-13) 20 9 19 18- 66
Pace 22; McKnight 14; Skinner 14; Nieters 11; Bullock 3; Smiley 2
