The KHSAA announced Friday that all high school athletics in Kentucky will be suspended until at least Sunday, April 12, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Dead Period rules will be in effect during this time.
The announcement was made public with a statement on the KHSAA website and comes a day after the association announced the suspension of the girls and boys Sweet 16 tournaments.
Also on Thursday, Hopkins County Schools announced the suspension of in-person classes as well as extra-curricular activities including athletics for two weeks starting Monday.
Sports affected are including but not limited to basketball, baseball, softball, tennis, track and spring football practices.
The KHSAA dead period rules will be applied effective immediately, according to the statement on their website. The Dead Period is usually two weeks long in the beginning July and it does not allow organized team practices, meetings or events for KHSAA schools. Student-athletes are also not allowed to use school equipment or facilities for practices or received coaching from school personnel.
The KHSAA has no plans to cancel regular seasons or state championships for spring sports, but there is a possibility for abbreviated seasons. There is also no current consideration to seeking alternate locations or dates for state tournaments.
The full statement is available at khsaa.org.
