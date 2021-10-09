The stage is set for both the boys and girls 2nd Region soccer tournaments next week as the guys will be playing at the Stadium of Champions with Christian County as the host school while Madisonville North Hopkins will host the girls tournament.
The girls tournament at North will feature both Hopkins County Central and the defending region champion Lady Maroons.
It’ll kickoff at 5:30 p.m. Monday night with Hopkinsville taking on Trigg County followed by North playing Webster County. The first round will continue Tuesday with Central playing Lyon County at 5:30 p.m. followed by Henderson County and University Heights in the nightcap.
The semifinals will be played at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night and the championship game will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
For the boys, because the Stadium of Champions has two fields, all of the first round games will be played on Monday night with Trigg vs. Caldwell County and UHA vs. Webster starting at 5:30 p.m. followed by Henderson vs. Lyon and North vs. Hopkinsville at 7:30 p.m. The semifinal games will be played on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and the championship will be on Wednesday, also at 6 p.m.
The 2nd Region Champions will move on to the semi-state round of the KHSAA State Tournament.
