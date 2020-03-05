Madisonville North Hopkins (28-3) took a solid first step toward repeating as 2nd Region champs Wednesday night with a 67-47 win over Henderson County in first-round play. Up next will be another set of Colonels in Christian County as the two will tipoff at 6 p.m. in the semis at Hopkinsville.
“The first 13 minutes of the first half was probably the best we’ve played defensively all season,” head coach Matt Beshear said. “Defense is where it starts for us. If we’re locked in defensively, then it opens it up on offense and I think that was the case tonight.”
K’suan Casey led the way for North with 27 points.
“(Casey) has played well all season, but I really feel like the last five or six games his energy level has been great,” Beshear said. “He’s been locked in from start to finish. He’s playing the way he needs to play. He’s playing like an all-state player, and it’s an advantage that we’ve got, and it’s something that our guys are recognizing going into the postseason.”
North got off to a 10-0 start in the first six minutes of play. By the end of the first quarter, the Maroons held the Colonels to only two points and led 15-2, capped off with a tip-in layup by Casey at the buzzer.
The Maroons then went on a 7-3 run with a dunk by Kenny White with 5:33 until halftime to put North up 22-5. Henderson called a timeout to regroup and try to get back into the game. When halftime rolled around, North still had the lead, 30-16.
North opened up the second half with a 12-3 run in the first four minutes to make it 42-19 Maroons and effectively put the game away.
In the final seconds of the third, White blocked a shot that went out of bounds, but it went off of a Colonel giving North the basketball. While White was standing at the baseline waiting to inbound the ball, a Colonel started getting in White’s face about the block while the rest of Henderson’s team tried to restrain him.
“He had some words to say to me, but I wasn’t going let that get in my head,” White said. “I didn’t say anything bad to him, and I just wanted to be the bigger person there.”
No foul was called and Casey slammed it down on the other end to put North up 51-25 going into the fourth quarter.
With 1:23 remaining and North up 67-44, Beshear subbed out all of his starters except for Deljuan Johnson. Among the subs was Jordan Vaughn who saw his first game action since the first round of the 7th District Tournament. North was able to run out the clock as they secured the win.
Along with Casey’s 27, Johnson also had double figures with 17 points and White recorded 16. Marquise Parker had five points and Keshawn Stone rounded out the scoring with two points.
