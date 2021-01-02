This week I want to borrow from a column that Sports Illustrated often runs where they profile former athletes and what they are doing after their athletic careers and they call it “Where Are They Now?”
In the middle of a slow sports time due to the shutdown caused by COVID-19 I wanted to profile some former local contributors on the athletic scene for winter sports and ask the question “Where Are They Now?”
MICHAEL HANEY
Haney was the backbone of the Madisonville North Hopkins boys basketball teams of 1999-2001. He was a three year starter, first team All-State and led the Maroons to a KHSAA State Tournament appearance in 2001.
After high school, Haney played for former Maroon, Travis Ford, who was the head coach at Eastern Kentucky University at the time and then after graduation went on to play professionally in Australia.
After his playing career ended in 2012 he coached until 2016. He married a young lady from Australia and they now have two children. They live in Perth, Australia, which is about a 26 hour plane ride from Madisonville. Haney works as a Marketing Director for an equipment company supplying gold mines.
CHAD TAPP
Tapp was a 2000 Hopkins County Central graduate who was a member of the Storm’s regional boys basketball championship team who made the trip to Rupp Arena. Tapp had a distinguished career after high school as he played for Taylor University and served as their assistant coach for six seasons. This led him to ultimately become the head coach at Indiana University at South Bend for three years.
Tapp is currently head coach at Lyon College in Batesville, Arkansas in his eighth season there.
SCOTT ASHLEY
Ashley was a teammate of Haney’s on the 2001 Madisonville North Hopkins boys basketball team that won the 2nd Region. After graduation Ashley continued playing at Bethel University in McKenzie, Tennessee.
Today Ashley lives in Wayne County, Tennessee which is about 45 minutes North of Florence, Alabama. He is assistant girls coach at Wayne County High School where his wife, Molly, is head coach.
Ashley is also in his second year as the girls head middle school coach and has two children, Ava (11) and Aiden (8) who are following in their father’s footsteps as basketball players.
SCOTT MARKS
Many people would say “Why are you putting him in a winter sports column as he really is noted for his baseball career?”
Yes, Marks was a great high school baseball player for coach John Armstrong at Madisonville North Hopkins from 1974-78 and then went on to play baseball at Kentucky Wesleyan. However, he was also a basketball player for coach Don Parson in his earlier high school days.
After college he went on to be a distinguished high school baseball coach coaching at Hopkins Central, Madisonville North Hopkins and Hopkinsville.
Today Marks is retired from teaching in Kentucky and lives in Chandler, Ariz. approximately 10 miles from Phoenix.
He is working in the baseball office for the Arizona State University Sun Devils as he is the Director of Quality Control performing duties such as pregame and practice preparation, facilities review, and equipment checks.
“I wanted to come to Arizona State baseball right out of high school and it just took me 42 years to get here,” Marks said.
HOOPER GIRLS
During the first 15 years of Hopkins Central athletics the name Hooper was synonymous with winter sports.
On the first Lady Storm basketball teams, one of the backbone players was Shannon Hooper. She graduated in 1997 and has now returned to Madisonville and she is working at Marketplace.
Her sister, Cassie, was on the 2nd Region championship team in 1999. She is now living in Earlington and is active on the local basketball scene as a middle school and high school basketball official.
Lindsey Hooper took part in another winter sport: swimming. She was a six year letter-person for the Lady Storm swim team.
After high school Lindsey attended and graduated from Evangel University. She is now living in South Korea teaching English to Korean students.
The Hooper girls’ parents, Rick and Darlene Hooper, were pillars of the Storm booster club for over 15 years and coached in Junior Pro and in ABA basketball. Rick and Darlene now reside in Hopkinsville.
KENISHA HALL
Kenisha Hall (now Walker) was a high school teammate of Cassie Hooper on the Hopkins Central Lady Storm Regional championship team in 1999. After graduation Hall went on to become a graduate of the University of Louisville and today is a human resources generalist for Louisville Regional Airport Authority.
Many people have wondered how you get a job at an airport and the answer is you need to call Kenisha Hall Walker!
Walker still uses her sports background as she has been a high school football official and is one of the leading high school referees in girls basketball in the 6th Region and 7th Region.
She has worked the KHSAA Girls Basketball Sweet Sixteen and the Class A Girls State Tournament several times.
It is good to catch up on some of our local former athletes and good to find that many of them are still involved on the sports scenes in their communities.
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist. Email: kcartwright@feptc.com
