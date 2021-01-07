The few fans allowed into gyms across Kentucky may notice some changes to the game that has been described as the lifeblood of the state.
From eliminating the jump ball to having multiple balls ready to use for a game, here are a few differences fans may notice that coaches and players are adjusting to this season.
The first change fans may notice is the reduced seating as well as how spread out the player benches are in order to maintain social distancing.
At Hopkins County Central’s gym during the girls basketball game against Webster County on Tuesday night, for example, the bleachers behind the benches in the lower level were retracted and only players, coaches, athletic trainers and game administration were allowed in that area. Fans were allowed to sit in the upper level behind the benches.
Another change that fans will only see if they’re paying attention to the center circle during the pregame warmups will be the meeting between both head coaches and the officials. During that meeting, there will be a coin toss to determine who gets possession of the ball first.
“It’s a little crazy that we have to have a coin toss,” first-year Central girls coach Phillip Cotton said. “I’ll just call heads every time and see what happens.”
Once the ball is in-bounded at the half-court line and the game gets going, there are a few more changes fans can see as the ballgame progresses. For instance, there is now more than one ball that can be used in a game.
This isn’t much of an issue for other sports such as baseball, softball, volleyball and soccer that have multiple game balls that get used per contest and in football where the offense has their own ball, but basketball is the one sport where normally only one ball is used in a game.
According to COVID-19 guidelines for basketball that was published by the KHSAA, the home schools should have up to three balls that are game ready. One ball in play, one being sanitized and the other ready to be put in play. The ball should also be sanitized during timeouts and between quarters and they can be cleaned with either soapy water or with disinfecting wipes.
Spalding, the official manufacturer for game basketballs used by the KHSAA, does not recommend using bleach or alcohol-based cleaning solutions along with excessive frequent cleanings in order to preserve the durability and the quality of the balls.
Prior to the game, officials tell coaches, players not on the court and spectators cannot touch a ball if it comes near them if play is whistled dead.
During the Lady Storm’s season opener at University Heights Academy, a dead ball rolled towards Central’s bench and Cotton told his girls to not touch the ball.
“I’m not used to not having to touch the ball when it comes near the bench,” Central’s Briana Fritz said after the season opener at UHA.
“I was told that we couldn’t touch it,” Cotton said. “The hardest part about playing with COVID precautions is getting prepared to bring all the stuff and make sure everything is sanitized before we hit the road.”
During the game, fans may see referees opting to use electronic whistles instead of the traditional ones so they can keep wearing a face mask, while they’re still able to stop and start play at the push of a button. According to guidelines by the KHSAA and the National Federation of State High School Associations, electronic whistles for officials are completely optional.
The last major change fans will see before both teams call it a night and head to their locker rooms will be a friendly wave between both teams after a hard fought contest. The KHSAA eliminated the tradition of both teams exchanging high fives and handshakes before and after games.
