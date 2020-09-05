Madisonville’s Chester Thomas got his Derby weekend off to a solid start when By My Standards won Friday’s $400,000 Alysheba (G2) at Churchill Downs in Louisville.
Trained by Bret Calhoun, the 4-year-old colt notched his third graded stakes victory this year.
By My Standards ran in the 2019 Kentucky Derby, but a rough start doomed his chances and after finishing out of the money, the horse took the rest of his 3-year-old season off. He returned in February with a convincing allowance win at the Fair Grounds, and followed with convincing victories in the New Orleans Classic (G2) and Oaklawn H. (G2).
With the Alysheba payday, By My Standards has now earned $1,764,430, including six wins in 12 career starts.
Next up for Thomas and his Allied Racing Stable is today’s Derby as Mr. Big News will make his Run for the Roses from the nine hole. The Derby is slated for a 6:01 p.m. CDT post time.
