Former UK QB defends Luck's decision to retire

Stephen Johnson can relate to what Andrew Luck has experienced over the last few days. He's been there, but to a different degree.
"Most people who don't play football don't really understand the toll it takes -- not just physical, but mental," the former Kentucky quarterback said during a visit to Madisonville.
Johnson spoke during a "Jesus Celebration" Sunday at First Baptist Church, less than 24 hours after the Indianapolis Colts quarterback announced his retirement after seven seasons in the National Football League. Johnson gave up football after his 2017 senior season at Kentucky, without entering the NFL draft.
"It's sad," Johnson said. "I truly support and understand his decision. Over the years, he's gotten so many different hits."
Luck cited years of injuries in announcing his retirement, including head injuries. Johnson revealed for the first time that he played at Kentucky with head and possible brain damage. So he's scheduled a visit to a neurologist on Wednesday.
"I've had my own troubles with my mind," he said. "It's football. It's something that I played and did my all for. I just want to make sure I'm healthy, and continue to be healthy as I age."
Luck apparently revealed his retirement decision to Colt management last week. The news began leaking through Lucas Oil Stadium during a preseason game Saturday night against Chicago. After it spread via smart phones and social media, some Colt fans booed him off the field. Others reacted over the weekend by burning replica Luck jerseys.
Johnson called the criticism unfortunate.
"The most important thing is his mental health," he said. "I pray for him. I pray for his family."
Johnson already had disclosed he played his senior season in Lexington with torn knee ligaments. Yet he's not sure anything more can be done to protect players from injuries, because it might take away from the game.
"Is it violent? Absolutely," Johnson said. "Football is a rough, rough game. But that's why we love it. That's why I spent most of my life dedicated to practicing it and playing in it. There are precautions that are placed into the game to keep people as safe as they can."
Related to that, Johnson said he can understand why the number of high school football players across Kentucky is in decline. Kentucky High School Athletics Association Commissioner Julian Tackett told WKYT-TV in Lexington that the number of varsity players went down four percent between 2015 and 2018.
"Less people want their kids to play football," Johnson said, "and they'll hold them out longer. You want the best for your kids. You don't want any head damage or head trauma with your child as they develop."
Johnson currently lives in his hometown of Rancho Cucamonga, California, and travels around the country sharing his Christian faith. He said he hopes to attend one or two Kentucky football games this season.
"I think it should be a good one. I'm excited for them, and hope to give some support," Johnson said.
