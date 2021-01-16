Girls Basketball
Crittenden County 54, Dawson Springs 27:
The Dawson Spring Lady Panthers fell to 0-2 to start the season as they dropped a 54-27 decision to Crittenden County in the first round of the 2nd Region “All A Classic” at Livingston Central on Thursday.
Abby Ward led the offense with 10 points, while Natalee Oldham and Gracie Harper each had six points. The Lady Panthers will be off until Tuesday when they travel to Madisonville to take on the Lady Maroons at 6 p.m.
