Abigail Center scored twice in the first half and that’s all the Madisonville North Hopkins Lady Maroons needed to win their third straight 7th District Championship by a score of 2-0 over Caldwell County at Hopkins County Central on Thursday.
“We got up 2-0 early and we were executing,” North head coach John Tichenor said. “We are improving and we’re getting better. As far as region goes, we draw (today) to see who we play. But if we keep improving, then we can make some noise next week.”
Center waisted no time as she scored her first goal in the fifth minute of play with Emma Peyton picking up the assist. Her second goal came in the 19th minute on a cross from Raelynn Blanford.
“During practice we’ve practice we’ve been working on following up on balls,” Center said. “So anything the goalie would lose, I was making sure I was running back because I did not want to get in trouble with coach Tichenor.”
With North (5-6-3) getting hot at the right time winning three of their last four matches, there’s no shortage of players who can score goals despite losing their best scorer in Camryn LaGrange to injury earlier in the year.
“We still have some trouble generating goals,” Tichenor said. “We have to take advantage of set pieces. We’ve scored on corner kicks. The further you advance in the region tournament when the competition is equal, that’s how you get those goals on set pieces, free kicks and corners.”
North will find out who and when they’re playing today with the 2nd Region Tournament draw and the girls tournament will kickoff on Monday at Henderson County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.