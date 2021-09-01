A familiar face may have left the halls and athletic fields of Hopkins County Central as the school’s athletic director this week, but his presence and impact on the lives of so many will be felt for years to come.
Kent Akin called it a career on Tuesday and did so with that same smile and calming personality that has served as a foundation for those who crossed his path — first at West Hopkins High School and later at Hopkins County Central after West consolidated with South Hopkins.
“I’ve had friends that have retired in the past tell me to stick it out for one more year and you’ll know when it’s time,” Akin said. “Well I had the feeling that it was time to pass it on.”
Akin made plans for retirement this spring, setting Tuesday as his last day at Central. Over the summer, the school announced that Matt Baker — a former assistant principal at Central — will be taking over the AD duties.
“It’s definitely a tall order to step in for Kent Akin,” Baker said. “There’s no replacing him. To me, he’s the standard of an athletic director and what they accomplish. He cherishes the students — not only while they’re in school, but well after they graduate. He’s been in the building at Central since day one in 1996 and he’s impacted so many lives.”
Akin said he knew he wanted to be an educator in order to repay the mentors he had in high school.
“When I got into education, I had so many great mentors and students,” Akin said. “I’ve always tried to be a positive influence on the lives of every student I’ve met.”
The current student body at Central showed their appreciation for Akin as he was honored during halftime of Friday’s football game against Union County.
“It was amazing seeing those kids stand up and chant his name when he was announced at halftime,” said former Lady Storm head basketball coach and AD Nancy Oldham. “They love him because he shows them so much respect along with everybody else he meets. It’s not just the athletes, it’s the whole student body. Hopkins County Central has been very fortunate all of these years. He’s definitely going to be missed.”
Akin started his teaching and coaching career at West as the girls cross country coach. He held that role for 26 years combined between the two schools.
“Cross country was a little bit different than the main team sports because most of that sport is competing against yourself,” he said. “It was great to see the kids excel in cross country and in life.”
He was also an assistant girls basketball coach under Oldham at West and Central.
“They don’t come any better than Kent Akin,” Oldham said. “He’s an amazing teacher, outstanding coach and he’s done a great job as athletic director. We’ve been friends for a long time, and I appreciate him so much. Anything you ask him to do, he does it and does it right and does it with a lot of enthusiasm. He truly cared about the kids and had a great career.
“We’ve coached together for so long that we’re a heck of a team,” Oldham continued. “We know our strengths and weaknesses, and I wouldn’t want anyone else on my bench other than him. He knows the game, gave me a lot of confidence as a coach. Being around him for 30 years has made me a much better person.”
Akin and Oldham also coached the West Hopkins slow pitch softball program in the final years of the school before Akin was promoted to the head coach in the last year of slow pitch before the switch to fast pitch in 1995.
“When the schools combined, I already had a relationship with coach Jesse Huff when he was at South Hopkins and I asked to be his assistant,” Akin said. “We had a great run, and we were fortunate to coach a couple of girls who got inducted into the KHSAA Hall of Fame. Coach Huff was a dedicated and loyal guy, and he showed that loyalty to me multiple times.”
Akin was Huff’s assistant coach before once again assuming the role of head softball coach from 2013-17.
In 2004, Oldham became the athletic director at Central before handing the keys over to Akin in 2016.
“Coach Oldham gave me the opportunity to help her when she was the AD,” Akin said. “She showed me a lot of things that I would have to do if I took the position. It all worked out when I took over for her and it was a seamless transition.”
As for Baker, he said he looks forward to carrying on the tradition set by Akin.
“I’ve been using the past few weeks to pick Kent’s brain and learn the ropes of the job,” Baker said. “I’m just going to keep the ball rolling.”
Following his retirement, Akin said he will remain a pastor at two small churches in Russellville along with making visits to Central athletic events.
“I know I’m not going to be staying away from the school,” Akin said. “I’ll pop in to substitute from time to time and going to games. I’ve been in education as a student and as a teacher for 49 years, and it’s definitely a huge part of my life. I probably won’t do what coach Oldham did and come back as a head coach, but I’ll never say never to being an assistant coach some time down the road.”
