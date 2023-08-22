Madisonville-North Hopkins girls golf competed at Heritage Hill this past weekend, with four girls hitting the links.
“We didn’t stay for the results but Karra Tucker shot 74, Sydney Browning shot 83, Grace Riddle shot 88, and Carmen Todd shot 118,” Head Coach Keith Browning said.
Tucker finished sixth place out of 108 golfers.
According to Browning he is pleased with how the team played and looks to learn from this past weekend to only get better.
“I was happy with the play out of our three seniors, we left a few strokes out there around the greens that we will continue to work on,” he said. “We have one more tournament on September 9 at the Bowling Green Country Club to see where we stand before we enter the post season.”
