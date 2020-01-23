Local Sports
Thursday
Swimming and Diving
Madisonville North Hopkins Quad Meet vs. Hopkins County Central, Apollo and Henderson County at Hopkins County YMCA- 5 p.m.
Friday
Girls Basketball
Hopkins County Central at Madisonville North Hopkins- 6 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Hopkins County Central at Madisonville North Hopkins- 7:30 p.m.
Dawson Springs at Trigg County 7:15 p.m.
Sports on TV
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, January 23
BIATHLON
IBU World Cup: Men’s 20km Individual, Pokljuka, Slovenia (taped)- NBCSN 12 a.m. (Friday)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Delaware at Hofstra- CBSSN 5:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Ohio State- FS1 5:30 p.m.
Belmont at Murray State- ESPN2 6 p.m.
Florida International at Old Dominion- ESPNU 6 p.m.
Washington at Utah- PAC-12N 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Missouri State- CBSSN 7:30 p.m.
Michigan State at Indiana- FS1 7:30 p.m.
Connecticut at Houston- ESPNU 8 p.m.
Washington State at Colorado- PAC-12N 9 p.m..
San Francisco at St. Mary’s- CBSSN 9:30 p.m.
Southern California at Oregon- ESPNU 10 p.m.
UCLA at Oregon- FS1 10 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Clemson at Miami- ACCN 5 p.m.
Indiana at Penn State- BTN 5 p.m.
Tennessee at Connecticut- ESPN 6 p.m.
Georgia at Arkansas- SECN 6 p.m.
Duke at Syracuse- ACCN 7 p.m.
Ohio State at Iowa- BTN 7 p.m.
Mississippi State at Vanderbilt- SECN 8 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
The Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.- ESPNU 12:30 p.m.
The Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.- ESPNU 3 p.m.
FIGURE SKATING
U.S. Championships: Pairs Short Program, Greensboro, N.C.- NBCSN 4 p.m.
European Championships: Men’s Free Skate Competition, Graz, Austria (taped)- NBCSN 6 p.m.
U.S. Championships: Ladies Short Program, Greensboro, N.C.- NBCSN 8 p.m.
GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, First Round, Palm Beach, Fla.- GOLF 10:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, First Round, San Diego- GOLF 2 p.m.
EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Second Round, Dubai, United Arab Emirates- GOLF 1:30 a.m. (Friday)
NBA BASKETBALL
LA Lakers at Brooklyn- TNT 7 p.m.
Dallas at Portland- TNT 9:30 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Premier League: Liverpool at Wolverhampton- NBCSN 1:55 p.m.
TENNIS
The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia- ESPN2 2 a.m.
The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia (taped)- ESPN2 1 p.m.
The Australian Open: Third Round, Melbourne, Australia- TENNIS 6 p.m.
The Australian Open: Third Round, Melbourne, Australia- ESPN2 8 p.m.
The Australian Open: Third Round, Melbourne, Australia- ESPN2 1 a.m. (Friday)
X GAMES
X Games Aspen 2020: Snowboarding, Ski Knuckle Huck, Aspen, Colo.- ESPN 9 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.