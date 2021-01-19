Dawson Springs has announced a partnership with the NFHS Network, and the school has invested in new technology that will bring fans every home game live as it happens.
Madisonville North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central will also offer live streaming for home basketball, football and volleyball games starting in Fall, 2021.
Fans can join the NFHS Network for full access to:
• All Dawson Springs, North and Central live and on-demand sports broadcasts.
• All other sporting events from around the nation.
