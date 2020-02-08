Hanson Hunter Field will no longer be able to host baseball and softball games at the school due to plans to build a new Hanson Elementary at the location.
Baseball and softball players in Hanson interested in playing can join the YAA leagues in Madisonville this spring, according to YAA Director Mike Duncan.
“The YAA will be welcoming the kids from Hanson,” said Duncan. “We’re expecting an influx of signups due to the Hanson fields closing down. We have seven fields here so we should be able to handle it.”
According to Duncan and the YAA Facebook page, signups for the upcoming season will be held every weekend in the month of February.
Signup dates include:
Today at 9 a.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15 at 9 a.m.
Saturday, Feb 22 at 9 a.m.
Sunday, Feb. 23 at 1 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 29 at 9 a.m.
Sunday, March 1 at 1 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.