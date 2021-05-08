A combination of early run support and their ace on the mound led Madisonville North Hopkins to an 8-2 district win over Dawson Springs at Elmer Kelley Stadium on Friday. North improved to 8-6 for the season and remain undefeated against the 7th District at 3-0.
“We started out strong, got a little lackadaisical late which cost us two runs,” North head coach Alan Hall said. “The biggest thing we preach everyday is to stay mentally focused all the way through. The goal was to 10-run them, but we didn’t. They have a good pitcher in Dylan Dawson, but our batting was there. We hit the ball well, not as good as we can, but good enough to get the win.”
Hall gave the starting nod to Jonathan Cain and the southpaw did not disappoint, throwing five shutout innings, giving up one hit and striking out 11.
“Jon came in and did what we asked him to do,” Hall said. “He still probably wasn’t at his best, but still fought through it. We had a long layover not playing all week with the rain, but Jon did a good job and Landon (Cline) came in and shut the door in the end.”
Cline came in to pitch in the fifth and struggled at first, but he was able to bounce back and close it out. He gave up one earned run on two hits and struck out five over his two innings of work.
“There were a couple of defensive errors after Landon came in, but those were not his fault,” Hall said. “He was able to stay focused and shut it down.”
At the plate, the Maroons got off to a hot start with four runs in the first capped off by a two-run single by Ethan Taylor.
North got two more runs in the third on RBI ground outs by Michael Brantley and Taylor. A couple of RBI singles by Luke Barton and Collin Crook extended the lead in the fourth inning.
The Maroons will have a quick turnaround as they’ll be traveling to North Hardin for a day game today with first pitch at noon.
