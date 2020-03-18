Even though March Madness has turned into March Sadness this year, there are a few local residents who have memories from the Big Dance that will last a lifetime.
Former Madisonville North Hopkins standout Jaiveon Eaves made it to the most recent NCAA Tournament with Murray State in 2019. Even though he only recorded three points in six minutes of playing time before the Racers got eliminated by Florida State in the second round, Eaves will be able to say that he played on one of sports biggest stages.
“It was a crazy experience,” Eaves said. “It definitely gives you the drive to want to go back to the tournament.”
Murray almost made it back to the NCAA Tournament this season, but they came up short against Belmont 76-75 in the Ohio Valley Conference Championship in Evansville earlier this month.
“We should’ve gone to the tournament this year,” Eaves said.
There’s also Patrick Sparks, a current assistant coach for the Maroons’ basketball team who was part of the madness for WKU and UK between 2002 and 2006.
“My freshman year at Western, we made it to the first round and got eliminated by Stanford,” Sparks said. “The next year, we lost to Illinois in the first round.”
After Sparks’ sophomore year, he transferred over to Kentucky, sitting out the 2003-04 season. His first year at UK in the 2004-05 season was the highlight of his collegiate career as the Wildcats made it to the Elite Eight before getting eliminated by Michigan State in overtime. Sparks was responsible for sending the game into OT after a wild sequence of events in the final 12 seconds of the second half with Michigan State leading 75-72.
“I knew we needed three points to tie it,” Sparks said. “My first shot from the top of the arc was tipped and fell short of the basket. (Kelenna) Azubuike got the lose ball, did the same thing I tried to do from the corner and it didn’t go. Somehow the ball came to me and I knew I had to step back to take another three or else it would’ve been over. It went in and there was some controversy over whether or not my foot was on the line.”
After the ball rattled around the hoop as time expired and the UK players went crazy. After the officials reviewed the play to see if they needed to put two or three points on the scoreboard, the shot was ruled good to send the game to OT.
“I wasn’t really paying attention in the huddle while they were reviewing the play,” Sparks recalled. “Everyone was so focused on what the refs were going to call, and since I wasn’t paying attention to our coaches, I wasn’t on the floor for overtime. As a coach now, I can see why they did that.”
The Spartans ended up winning the game 94-88, moving onto the Final Four in St. Louis while the Cats were sent home.
UK returned to the tournament in Sparks’ senior year, but they fell to Connecticut in the second round.
Hopkins County Central boys basketball head coach Michael Fraliex is another local resident who made it to the dance. Most notably, in the first round of the 1995 tournament, the then-junior guard for WKU made a game-tying 3-pointer with nine seconds left against Michigan to make it 70-70 to send the game into overtime. The Hilltoppers won the game in OT, 82-76 before falling in the next round by top-seeded Kansas.
With this year’s tourney canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are seniors who are not able to finish out their careers as they had hoped.
“I really feel for those seniors,” Sparks said. “It even trickles down to our guys in the high school level who will not be able to go for a (state) championship, even though they worked so hard to get there.”
The NCAA only granted an extra year of eligibility to spring sports athletes. With basketball being a winter sport and the majority of teams’ seasons were finished in conference tournaments, there has been no word from the NCAA if seniors on mens’ and womens’ basketball teams will retain another year of athletic eligibility.
“I would tell everybody in that situation to keep on pushing,” Eaves said. “I hope they don’t give up and they’re able to play basketball for one more year.”
