The 5th Annual Patrick Rudd Project 4-Man Golf Scramble was held June 10 and 11, 2023 at the Madisonville Country Club.

According to Kelly Forbes, Co-Chair for the Patrick Rudd Project (PRP), there were 35 teams in this year’s tournament, helping PRP raise over $20,000 to provide mini-grants to Hopkins County First Responders.

