The 5th Annual Patrick Rudd Project 4-Man Golf Scramble was held June 10 and 11, 2023 at the Madisonville Country Club.
According to Kelly Forbes, Co-Chair for the Patrick Rudd Project (PRP), there were 35 teams in this year’s tournament, helping PRP raise over $20,000 to provide mini-grants to Hopkins County First Responders.
Over the years, PRP has given back over $330,000 to various Hopkins County first responder agencies in the form of mini grants for training and equipment, as well as veteran and active duty initiatives nationwide.
“We had teams of local golfers as well as from out of town, some from as far away as North Carolina,” Forbes said in regards to this year’s turnout. “The golf tournament is made possible through numerous sponsors as well as volunteers.”
