Boys Basketball
Dawson Springs 90, Community Christian (Paducah) 47: The Panthers made easy work of Community Christian on Thursday. Four of the five Dawson starters hit double figures. Braxton Cotton had 22 points, Skylar Clark recorded 21, Landon Pace had 14 and Dylan Dawson had 12 points.
