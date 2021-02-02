The Mid-South Conference Indoor Championship wrapped up this weekend at the West Kentucky Archery Complex in Hopkins County.
Hopkins Central graduate and Lindsey Wilson sophomore T Sanchez finished second in the men’s recurve division. Sanchez lost 6-0 to Pikeville’s AJ Clements in the championship round.
Sanchez’s teammate and fellow Central alum Jessica Heady got eliminated in the first round of the women’s bowhunter division, losing 145-135 to Pikeville’s Catelynn McKnight. Madison Cox from Cumberlands was crowned the champion for the division.
For individuals, Union’s Jonathan Starley won the men’s barebow division while Kentucky Christian’s Rebecca Jones won the women’s side. In the recurve division, Lindsey Wilson’s Austin Taylor won it for the men while Union’s Haley Golden was named the women’s champion. KCU’s Benn Fannin won the men’s bowhunter and Cumberlands’ Miranda Lauria won the women’s recurve.
Overall, Cumberlands won in the medal count with seven golds, seven silvers, three bronze and six fourth place finishes for a total score of 174. Lindsey Wilson finished second with 101 points and Union finished third with 98 points.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.