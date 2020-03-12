With the boys region basketball tournaments wrapping up Tuesday night across the state, the KHSAA Sweet 16 Bracket is set with games tipping off Wednesday, March 18 at Rupp Arena.
Madisonville North Hopkins will be in the first game of the tournament at 11 a.m. CST as they take on 4th Region champion Warren Central.
“I know we’ve got the talent to get all the way to the championship, but it’s one game at a time,” North head coach Matt Beshear said. “We can’t look three or four games in advance. We’ve got Warren Central up first, they knocked us out last year so we have our hands full in the first round.”
North faced the Dragons in the second round of last year’s state tournament when the Maroons were sent home with a 66-62 loss. Warren lost in the semifinal round to eventual state runner-up, Scott County.
“I think it’s an advantage that our guys have been there before,” Beshear said. “Our guys have been on that floor, and we have a couple of new pieces who are getting some minutes in. But this is what they’ve wanted all season. They were ready to jump from the regular season right into the postseason.”
The winner of the Wednesday’s game will play either Ashland Blazer or Elizabethtown, who will tip off at 12:30 CST on Wednesday.
All second round games will be played on Friday, March 20 with the afternoon session starting at 11 a.m. CST and the evening session tipping off at 5:30 p.m. North would play in the first game of the afternoon session if they can get past Warren Central.
Semifinals will be on Saturday, March 21 at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. The championship will be played on Sunday, March 22 at 1 p.m.
Tickets for the general public and students will be available on Monday. Specific time and location details will be announced later this week.
