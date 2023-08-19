Hopkins County Central grabbed their first win of the boys soccer season Thursday night, beating Lyon County in a hard fought 3-2 match.
The Storm jumped out in front early, holding a 2-0 lead by halftime. The Lyons battled back in the second, scoring two of their own, but Central managed to come away with the win.
Riley Dunlap scored all three goals for Storm, while Jude Mitchell, Jak Mitchell and Brennan Scott each had an assist. Goalie William Clevenger had seven saves, allowing two goals.
“The boys came together as a team and put out a good game,” Central Head Coach Jody Bridgforth said. “It was good to see them all step up to the challenge.”
Next game will be August 22 at Webster County.
