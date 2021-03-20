Madisonville North Hopkins head coach Jon Newton’s love for basketball and for his players is evident.
One word constant in his vocabulary is “family.”
That’s the way he sees it — it’s an investment, it’s a mutual commitment, it’s love.
Newton’s players in Madisonville are finding out first-hand just what it’s like to play for their first-year coach. In one of the craziest seasons on record in Kentucky high school basketball, Newton has guided a young but talented Maroon squad to another district crown and a spot back in the regionals.
Keep in mind, this is a team that lost key player after key player from a club that won the region two years in a row.
At 6:30 p.m. Monday at Maroon Gym, Newton will face his former team — the Webster County Trojans — in the first round of the regionals.
The moment isn’t lost on Newton.
North and Webster faced each other for the 2nd Region championship in Hopkinsville last year — a win by the Maroons.
“When all the district tournaments finished up, we knew that there was a chance we could get Webster in the first round,” Newton said. “As a coach now at Madisonville and a former coach at Webster, I’m so proud that both teams are in this position. Coach (Ryan) Haile has done a great job over there taking over for me. It’s going to be an emotional night for me after putting a lot of years over at Webster, but I’m proud of what we’re doing in Madisonville in year, one and we’re going in the right direction.”
Newton knows what to expect from the Trojans even though they didn’t face each other in the regular season.
“They’re a smart team,” Newton said. “They’re going to try to get you to play their style and their pace and you’re going to be in for a long night. They have the 2nd Region Player of the Year in Destin Allen, and he’s going to be a handful for us.”
Newton isn’t the only one in Madisonville’s camp that has a lot of experience with Webster as senior Kale Gaither played a lot of minutes against them as a member of Henderson County and Union County over his high school career.
“Webster has some dogs on their team,” Gaither said. “When coach Newton was there, they were always competitive when I faced them. I know they’re never going to give up.”
Madisonville’s road to Rupp Arena this year is full of obstacles. If they were to get past the Trojans, up next will be the winner of the Lyon County and Hopkinsville matchup in Eddyville.
“We definitely got a tough bracket,” Newton said. “The special thing about this year’s region is any team in the tournament can win. It’s not like in previous years where there’s just one heavyweight that’s favored to win it. Hoptown and Lyon is a championship caliber game in the first round and there’s going to be a lot of eyes on that game.”
North’s big man Zach Tow is no stranger to the big moments in the region tournament as he helped get North to the finals last year coming off the bench in the semi-final game against Christian County after Kenny White and K’suan Casey fouled out.
“That experience from last year will definitely help me going into the tournament this year,” Tow said. “We still got to get out there and play the ball. Webster is going to be ready.”
Webster is coming off of a 20-point loss to Henderson County — who drew Caldwell County, while 8th District winner University Heights will face Crittenden County.
All of the games will be played at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.
