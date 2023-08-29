The Maroons led every quarter of the game in front of a packed house n Friday night after scoring first just minutes into the game. At the end of the first quarter Madisonville was up 6-0, with the field goal attempt blocked by the Tigers.
The first half saw penalties from both sides, and a false start that brought back one Maroon touchdown in the first.
Two minutes into the second quarter North scored, however, the attempted two point conversion ended in a fumble. North offense was on fire during the second quarter, and at the half the score was 28-6 over Caldwell County. Offense and defense continued to look strong with another TD and strong defense, and the Maroons led at the end of the third 42-6.
“It was a good team win,” Head Coach Chris Price said. “But I wasn’t happy how we started the game. We have gotten off to a slow start the last two weeks. I like how we are competing at the end of games though. This team has shown that it won’t give up in hard times. I still would like to see us cut down on penalties. Penalties are big drive killers.”
The Maroons dominated the football and evened up their record with Friday’s win, 54-6.
According to Price, Anias Mitchell and Markezz Hightower were huge in Friday night’s win. Mitchell was effective on the run, pass and return game all night long. Hightower is starting to find his stride. Skylar Minton had a big night on the defensive side of the ball.
“Looking forward to when we play Central at Central Friday,” said Price. “Battle of the Chrises, Chris Manning and Chris Price.”
