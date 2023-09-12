SAVE.jpg

Goalie, SJ Barnett, making a save from a corner kick during this Saturday’s game.

The Lady Storm lost to Greenwood Saturday, 0-7, making it their first loss in the past four games.

According to Head Coach Ben Lutz, the score did not indicate how hard the ladies played and how well they did on the field.

