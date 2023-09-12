The Lady Storm lost to Greenwood Saturday, 0-7, making it their first loss in the past four games.
According to Head Coach Ben Lutz, the score did not indicate how hard the ladies played and how well they did on the field.
“Even though the score line wasn’t in our favor, we saw some things we did well and some we can improve on. Greenwood has been to at least the fourth region’s championship game every year since 2001, and that’s what we are trying to get to as a program. We knew it was going to be a tough game and the girls never gave up.”
Central will hit the road Thursday to take on Ohio Country at 7p.m.
