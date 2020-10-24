For the first time in four years, Madisonville North Hopkins was shutout as they fell to district rival Hopkinsville 44-0 at the Stadium of Champions Friday.
The last time someone blanked the Maroons was Sept. 30, 2016 and ironically enough, it was against Hopkinsville at Madisonville when the Tigers won 39-0.
“Offensively, they were hitting us inside, outside, threw some screen passes in there against us,” North head coach Jay Burgett said. “Defensively, they were pressuring our young offensive line. We tried some new tactics at quarterback and it didn’t work out for us tonight. But the kids were playing to the end. There was no bickering about the game we had, and Hoptown got the running clock going before halftime. It’s been a while since someone did that to us.”
The last time North (1-4) lost with a running clock was last year in the semi-state round of the KHSAA Gridiron Bowl at Johnson Central where the Maroons were handed a 52-14 loss.
“As a competitor, all losses feel the same,” Burgett said. “Whether it’s by one point or 50 points, it doesn’t matter to me. A loss is a loss.”
One of the new strategies North tried was putting Lajuan MacAdoo at quarterback in the first half. MacAdoo saw some action at quarterback in the fourth quarter of last week’s loss to Calloway County.
After Hoptown marched it to the endzone for a touchdown on the first drive of the game, the Maroons’ offense got off to a very slow start as their first three drives resulted in a three-and-out, a pick-six and a fumble as the Tigers got out to a 23-0 lead with a little over a minute remaining in the first quarter. The only thing that went right for North was a punt on their first drive that landed on the Tiger 30 and rolled to the 15-yard line.
Before the first quarter ended, North finally had something going offensively as they finally reached Hoptown territory as the horn sounded. After the second quarter started, MacAdoo was picked off a second time and the Tigers eventually scored to make it 30-0 Hoptown.
North was forced to punt once again and the Tigers were able to get the running clock start by going into halftime with a 37-0 lead.
“We’ll have to get back to the drawing board this week,” Burgett said. “We made some different adjustments at halftime, and we’ll have to see where we go from here.”
One of the adjustments Burgett made was putting Brytton Walker under center for the second half.
The second half also saw a portion of lights go out, leaving half of the field in shadows with about five minutes remaining in the third quarter. Both teams and the officials ultimately decided to continue the game with the remaining lights since the running clock was already enforced.
Hopkinsville was able to get one more score in the second half to seal the game. The Maroons have lost three in a row going into a week with a tough opponent awaiting them in Mayfield.
“Mayfield’s a tough team, and it’s my hometown,” Burgett said. “It’s always a tough place to play at, and it’s going to be a tough couple of weeks with Mayfield coming up and hopefully we can play Logan County in the last week of the season.”
Kickoff at Mayfield is scheduled for 7 p.m.
