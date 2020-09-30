Boys Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins 10, Caldwell County 2: North secured the top spot for the 7th District Tournament with the win over Caldwell on Monday. Kael Knight led the way with four goals and tow assists for the Maroons. Dalton Daves, Ivan Juarez and Logan Rainwater each had two goals.
St. Mary 2, Hopkins County Central 1: The Storm lost their second in a row on the road Monday night, falling to a 3-5 record. Julio Rivera-Mena scored the only goal for Central and Trevor Weldon stopped six shots in net.
Girls Soccer
Hopkins county Central 6, St. Mary 2: Central won their third straight match on Monday to put the Lady Storm over .500 at 5-4. Priya Holmes recorded a hat trick with three goals, followed by Kately Cavanaugh with two goals and three assists and Rebekah Reason also had a goal. Goalkeeper Kire Peyton recorded nine saves in the win.
