Madisonville North Hopkins is preparing for another good postseason swim as they’ll be competing in the 1st Region Swim Meet today in Hopkinsville.
“We’ve got some eager athletes going into the postseason,” head coach Kent Waide said. “We’re focused as a group, and we hope to go deep into the postseason.”
North’s Ryan Farmer will be waiting until Wednesday to get his postseason started as he’ll be in the 1st Region Diving meet at Owensboro.
“Ryan should definitely be mentioned in the diving side of things,” Waide said. “He’s made vast improvements this year, and he’s hitting dives this year that he wasn’t able to last year.”
Today in Hopkinsville, North will be facing some tough competitions, many of whom they faced in the regular season.
“Murray will be our toughest opponent in both the boys and girls,” Waide said. “Marshall and Hoptown always have some good swimmers and McCracken has a good girls team.”
The Maroons will be relying on their lone senior, Colton Bunch, who will be swimming in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard breaststroke. He’ll also be apart of the 400-yard freestyle relay with younger brother Gavin Bunch, Seth Spencer and Adam Tagg.
On the girls side, Waide has high hopes for his 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams comprised of Adison Melton, Emma Tagg, Maci Crowell and Ella Kirkland.
Because of COVID-19, the swimming and diving postseason will be held a little differently this year with the state meet split into three different sites because the KHSAA could not find a venue big enough to fit their COVID-19 protocols.
The top two finishers from each region will automatically advance to the state meet along with seven next fastest finishers in regions 1-3. The state meet venue for the first three regions will be at Russell Springs on April 24. All scores will be finalized after the diving portion of the region meets on Wednesday.
“It’s a very different format this year, but we’re thankful that we’re even allowed to have a postseason this year,” Waide said.
When the KHSAA Board of Control met in February and voted to hold the state swim meet in separate venues, Commissioner Julian Tackett said that they would look into their COVID-19 guidelines daily to see if they will allow fans into postseason swim meets. Unfortunately, according to Waide, fans will not be allowed at the region meets.
