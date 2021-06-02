With rain in the forecast, the 7th District championship softball game between Madisonville North Hopkins and Caldwell County was postponed Tuesday afternoon. No makeup time or date was announced as of Tuesday afternoon.
The game was originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, but was moved up to 5 p.m. with threats of showers in Princeton throughout the day. First pitch was then moved back to 6 p.m. before it was ultimately decided to cancel the game.
North is coming off of a 17-0 win over Dawson Springs while Caldwell defeated Hopkins County Central 12-2 in the first round of the district tournament on Monday.
Rain remains in the local forecast for the next couple of days.
