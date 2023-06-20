It was a tough weekend for the Madisonville Miners, who lost a pair of games to OVL opponents.
The Miners hosted the Fulton Railroaders Friday evening at Elmer Kelley Stadium, suffering a 6-1 loss. Miner’s right handed pitcher Ryan Miller, had a tough outing on the mound, hitting six batters in five and a third innings. Miller allowed three runs on three hits, with two K’s.
Jace Parnin came in to relieve Miller, pitching 2.2 innings, allowing one hit and one run, also hitting one batter. Brayden Taylor came in to finish the game for the Miners, pitching one inning, allowing two runs and two walks, hitting one batter.
“It was hard to come out with a win when we hit eight guys,” Coach Brian Campbell said. “We put pressure on ourselves before we could apply the pressure. Tough to come back from that.”
The Miners hit the road Saturday, suffering their second loss of the weekend, against the Clarksville WhirlyBirdz, 11-7. Both teams had strong offenses in this high scoring game.
“We were able to score seven runs,” Campbell said. “Seven runs should win you a ball game. Defense behind our pitchers is what cost us Saturday.”
The WhirlyBirdz scored six runs in the second inning. The Miners rallied back scoring two runs in the fourth, three runs in the six, and a run in the seventh and ninth, only to fall short by four runs.
The Miners big hitters included Nazhir Bergen and River Terry, knocking in three runs during the big sixth inning. Catcher, Michael Morales led the team going 2 for 5 with one RBI. Connor O’Connell had a homer to right field bringing in two runs.
Miners pitcher Ethan Roberts took the L, giving up six runs on nine hits over five innings, walking one and four K’s.
“Ethan threw well for us and the defense struggled. We are going to bounce back. We got a lot of confidence still and will find a way to be competitive again.”
The Miners are on the road again tonight, weather permitting, taking on the Hoptown Hoppers, at 6:30p.m.
