It was a tough weekend for the Madisonville Miners, who lost a pair of games to OVL opponents.

The Miners hosted the Fulton Railroaders Friday evening at Elmer Kelley Stadium, suffering a 6-1 loss. Miner’s right handed pitcher Ryan Miller, had a tough outing on the mound, hitting six batters in five and a third innings. Miller allowed three runs on three hits, with two K’s.

