Just like their fellow athletes in basketball, the Madisonville North Hopkins swim team returned to action this week. But instead of the hardwood, the pool at the Hopkins County Family YMCA was the designated practice area for these Maroons.
“The YMCA has been wonderful to work with,” North head coach Kent Waide said. “I’ve appreciated their assistance. They’re great folks.”
Wednesday was the second official day of practice for the swimmers as the Hopkins County School Board approved high school winter athletics to start practice on Tuesday and competitions on Monday, Jan. 4.
Since the athletes are in the water most of the time during practice, they don’t have to worry about the risks that other sports like basketball may have amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re allowed a certain number of kids in each lane, and we space them out when we’re giving them instruction,” Waide said. “But once they start swimming, it really doesn’t matter. The big difference in swimming is that they’re in chlorine and that kills the virus. So as long as they’re swimming in chlorinated water, they should be good.”
North is coming off of another successful season as they won their third 1st Region title in four years last season.
“We’ve had a recent history of success,” Waide said. “These athletes have been a part of that success. We graduated a lot of swimmers last year. We’ve got a young team with one senior this year. These guys are learning how to take leadership roles and how to swim faster. To say what it’s going to look like at the end of the season, I’m not really sure. But we are prepared to work hard and go after it again.”
The lone senior on the team is Colton Bunch, who swam in three races at the KHSAA State Meet in Lexington this past spring.
“I’m very excited for the season,” Bunch said. “With it being my senior year, it’s my last chance to see what I’ve become after six years of swimming. I’m also looking forward to swimming with my little brother (Gavin Bunch) since this is his first season. If I can just get one meet with him this season, I would be satisfied with my senior year.”
In a normal season, the swimmers would have their first practice in October and their first competition in mid-November, but even with the season pushed back a couple of months, Bunch said he still feels prepared.
“We actually started pretty early with the summer program,” Bunch said. “We’re actually feeling pretty good about getting time in the pool, especially compared to other teams. But we have a long way to go with how small our team is this year.”
North will have just 18 kids on the swim team.
“We’ll have eight to 10 kids less than we did last year,” Waide said. “With our summer program, the Y was great in letting us have a summer program this year, but the governor’s restrictions really narrowed it down. Usually we have about 100 kids in our summer program, but it had to be limited to 30 so that really cut our feeder down. We usually get half a dozen or so from that.”
As evidenced in the fall, schedules can change at a moment’s notice with COVID-19, but North is scheduled to open their season against Henderson at the Hopkins County YMCA on Monday, Jan. 4.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.