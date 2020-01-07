The University of Kentucky will get a look at one of the most formidable freshmen in the SEC in its second league game of the season.
UK travels to Georgia for an 8 p.m. tipoff Tuesday night in Athens. The Wildcats will see Anthony Edwards, a 6-foot-5 wing who was considered the No. 2 prospect in the 247Sports.com composite last spring.
Several UK freshmen have played against Edwards in various all-star games or on the summer camp circuits through the years.
"I've been playing against Anthony since about third or fourth grade, so I'm very familiar with him," UK freshman forward Keion Brooks said in Lexington. "We've just got to do everything we can to make it hard on him and limit his open looks.
"He's just a great all-around player. He can score on all three levels of the floor, very good with the ball, a good shooter, so we've just got to make sure we're making it tough on him."
Edwards went into last weekend ranked third in the Southeastern Conference in scoring (18.4 points per game). He scored a career-high 37 points, including 33 in the second half, in a loss to Michigan State in the Maui Invitational.
Going against another freshman with as much or more hype than anyone in UK's collective group might give the Cats some extra motivation going into their first true road game of the season.
Rayshuan Hammond's double-double of 15 points, 12 rebounds led Georgia in a 65-62 win at then-No. 9 Memphis last Saturday. Hammonds is a 6-9, 235-pound junior who could be a challenge for Kentucky's Nick Richards.
Richards has been on a tear the last two games for the Wildcats, recording back-to-back double-doubles against Louisville and Missouri. Richards now has six double-doubles this season, is averaging 12.7 points to go with a team-high 7.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks a game. Richards, a 6-11 junior, has found his scoring zone, hitting 68.8 percent from the floor, which is sixth-best in the country.
UK has begun moving back up the AP Top 25 poll, coming in at No. 14 this week.
The Wildcats may be in this matchup without starting point guard Ashton Hagans, who suffered what was called a low ankle sprain late in Saturday's 71-59 victory over Missouri at Rupp Arena.
If Hagans is out, Immanuel Quickley and Tyrese Maxey will both pick up minutes, with each of them perhaps splitting time at the point.
Assistant coach Joel Justus said Monday that Hagans would be day-to-day, but he was going to practice if cleared by UK's medical staff.
"If Ashton is available, he's available," Justus said. "If he's hurt, he's hurt. Our job is to go out and grab a roster of guys that can step up."
Quickley is scoring and playing well in some different roles on the floor, like defensive stopper.
"It honestly doesn't matter to me whether I'm playing on or off. Me and Tyrese (Maxey) can play on or off the ball," Quickley said. "I got really long arms. I think my wingspan's like 6-9 or 6-10, so really long arms. I can get deflections, contest. I think I'm pretty quick defensively, so just being able to use my tools effectively and get stops and make stuff hard for the offensive players is key."
