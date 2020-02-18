Hopkins County Central (8-16) took the lead in the second quarter and didn’t look back as they won 51-30 over Todd County Central at home on Monday.
Part of Central’s success was a direct result of the number of girls in uniform for the Lady Storm, a team who’s been battling injuries throughout the season. Eight different players contributed in the scoring for Central.
“We finally have everyone back,” head coach Nancy Oldham said. “We would get one person back and another would go down.”
The Lady Storm got off to a slow start with Todd County Central going on a 10-2 run, prompting Oldham to call an early timeout.
“We didn’t come out with that much intensity,” Oldham said. “We had to turn it up a bit. We had to force some turnovers.”
Whatever Oldham told her team in the huddle worked as Central made it a three-point contest at the end of the first with the Lady Rebels leading 10-7.
Central took the lead in the opening minutes of the second to make the score 14-12 Lady Storm, forcing Todd County to take a timeout after being outscored 12-2 in the span of 10 minutes of play.
“We’re still missing some easy shots,” Oldham said. “But I’ll take them when we can get them. We’re still not as fluid against a zone defense tonight as I’d like to be.”
The Lady Storm went on a 11-2 run to end the first half with a 25-14 lead.
Central extended their lead to 20-points with the score 36-16 with less than three minutes in the third quarter. They went into the final eight minutes with a 40-18 lead.
The Lady Storm scored seven points in the first four minutes of the final quarter, but Todd was able to keep pace to make the score 47-24 Central. The Lady Rebels made a final 6-4 push, but Central was able to hold on for the win.
Madison Grigg led the scoring for Central with 14 points. Emilie Jones was also in double figures with 10 points.
With the 7th District Tournament less than a week away, Central has two games left in the regular season with a road trip to Crittenden County tonight before hosting Lyon County Thursday. They will play Caldwell County in the opening round of the 7th District Tournament at Madisonville North Hopkins.
“Crittenden is a good team,” Oldham said. “We’ll go in there and play hard, and that’ll prepare us for the district tournament against Caldwell.”
Tip off at Crittenden is scheduled for 6 p.m.
