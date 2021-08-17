It was a busy weekend for the boys soccer teams at Madisonville North Hopkins and Hopkins Central and the Maroon golf team competed at the Paducah Tilghman Invitational.
Boys Golf
The Maroons finished in fourth with a team score of 319, while Marshall County’s 281 won the tournament at Paxton Park Golf Course.
North was led by Jackson Hill’s 3-under 69 — good enough for him to finish third individually, two strokes behind Marshall’s Trey Wall in first. Behind Hill, Paul Harris shot 82, J.T. Witherspoon carded an 83 and Andrew Davis rounded out the team score with an 85. Fifth man Ben Dickerson also broke 90 with an 87 for the day.
Boys Soccer
Bowling Green 2, Madisonville North Hopkins 0: North hosted soccer powerhouse Bowling Green on Saturday and couldn’t crack the code offensively as they were shutout. Will Sampson allowed two goals as the keeper for North before Ethan Peyton was brought in to close out play.
Graves County 5, Hopkins County Central 2: Central kicked off the Eagle Classic at Graves with a 5-2 loss to the host school. Austin Sifuentes and Gavin Lear both scored for Central. Ryley Vincent was in goal.
Marshall County 10, Hopkins County Central 0: Central would end the Eagle Classic getting shutout and mercy-ruled in their second game of the day. Vincent made two saves in goal before Ethan Love subbed in between the pipes.
Volleyball
Webster County 3, Hopkins County Central 0: Monday night was opening night for the 2021 volleyball season and Central was swept by Webster in three sets at home (25-14, 25-8, 25-13).
Ellie Larkins had three kills and three digs, while Kaylee Evans recorded six assists and an ace in the loss.
