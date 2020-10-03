It hasn’t happened since 2003: the Hopkins County Central Storm beat the Madisonville North Hopkins Maroons 40-35 on Friday night. Central notches their first overall win since 2018, giving them a 1-3 record for the season while the Maroons fall to 1-2.
“We worked so hard during the week,” Storm quarterback Adrian Stringer said. “We knew that we could beat them and the scoreboard shows it. We can come out here and do this any Friday night.”
Through the disappointing loss, North head coach Jay Burgett was able to commend the Central football program on their accomplishment.
“We lost the football game that we should’ve won,” Burgett said. “Central came ready to play and kudos to them on winning for the first time against us in almost 20 years.”
Central got off to a hot start early with Jordan Jackson punching it in on a one-yard run to put the Storm up 6-0 with a little over nine minutes to go in the first.
Later in the first quarter, the Maroons picked off Stringer at the five yard line, but then the offense fumbled the ball and Central recovered to give them a first and goal on the Maroon four-yard line. The Storm were able to capitalize on the fumble recovery as Calil McNary ran it in to put Central up 12-0 going into the second quarter.
North finally got on the scoreboard as Ty Wheeler ran it in to cut the Storm lead in half, 12-6 with less than five minutes to go in the half. North thought they turned the tide when Zach Carl picked off Stringer around the 50-yard line, but Central was able to get the ball back. Stringer then unloaded from 55-yards out to Jaden Campbell to extend the Storm lead to 20-6.
North’s Lajuan MacAdoo finally scored his first touchdown of the game with 2:22 remaining in the first half to make it 20-14 Central, but the Storm were able to add one more score as Stringer found Brian Hawkins for a touchdown and Central went into the locker room with a 28-14 lead, prompting the upset alert around western Kentucky.
After both teams traded the ball, Stringer found Logan Rodgers from 64 yards out to extend the Central lead to 34-14 with 6:33 left in the third.
“Our offense was clicking tonight,” Stringer said. “Our line was blocking and my receivers were getting open and making plays all night long.”
MacAdoo was able to respond on the other side of the ball as he ran into the endzone to cut the Storm lead to 34-21 with five minutes remaining in the third and ran it in again with 3:12 remaining to make it 34-28 Central and the Storm would hold onto that lead going into the final 12 minutes of play.
After North was able to get the ball back on downs on the Central 27, MacAdoo exploded past the line of scrimmage and went to the house to give North the lead, 35-34 with 2:19 remaining.
“MacAdoo is a heck of a player,” Central head coach Chris Manning said. “I told them that we still need to play. It’s every down, 48 minutes of football. You can’t play 47:58, you have to play all 48 minutes. Coach Burgett had this team ready, they fought hard and I’m proud of them, but I’m really proud of Hopkins County Central tonight.”
However, Stringer found Campbell again for one more score and Chris Bolden recorded an interception for Central as they were able to seal their first win over North in 17 years.
“This win got the monkey off our back,” Manning said. “These guys now realize that they can come out her and fight against anybody.”
After the final whistle, tempers flared as North’s Tevon Foster charged at the celebrating Central team and started to exchange words with the Storm. Foster had to be forcibly restrained by his teammates and coaches and the Maroons were eventually escorted to their locker room.
North will be on the road against Logan County next week and Central will be at Fulton County. Kickoffs for both games are at 7 p.m.
