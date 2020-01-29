Coming off of two straight wins, Dawson Springs suffered their 12th loss of the season to Lyon County by a score of 75-65 Monday night.
With Dawson head coach Jim Hicks not on the sidelines on Monday due to illness, assistant coach Kerry Oliver stepped in for Monday’s game.
“I think the guys did a good job tonight,” Oliver said. “Over the past week we’ve come on strong. We’re starting to get it and the sky’s the limit.”
In Monday night’s loss, Skylar Clark led the Panthers (7-12) in scoring with 22 points and Braxton Cotton racked up 21 points.
Cotton recently reached the 1,000 point mark of his career on Friday at Trigg County when he scored 14 points. On Saturday against Frederick Fraize he had 18 points. Through 19 games, Cotton is averaging 11.3 points per game.
“We’re trying to feed the ball down in the post to get Braxton more involved,” Oliver said. “He’s a space eater and when he gets the ball in the post, good things happen.”
Dylan Dawson also reached double figures for the Panthers on Monday with 10 points on his stat line.
Dawson Springs originally had Livingston Central on the schedule for Tuesday night, but that contest was canceled before the opening tip of Monday’s game. The Panthers will take the floor on Thursday in game two of a girls/boys doubleheader against Paducah Community Christian.
