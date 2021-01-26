Dawson Springs senior Landon Pace started his season with a bang on his home floor Saturday as he dropped 40 points in a 96-73 loss to Trigg County and reached the 1,000 point mark of his career two nights later in a 80-77 setback to Russellville.
“I did not expect to start the season like that at all,” Pace said. “It all comes down to my teammates who found me and hit me when I was open, and I was able to capitalize on it.”
Saturday’s game was the first of the season for Dawson after the program canceled all their games in the first week to get some extra practices in, then were forced to quarantine for two weeks after a positive COVID-19 test.
“We’ve been dealt a very hard hand to start the season,” Dawson head coach Jim Hicks said. “But I couldn’t be more proud of the kids despite the loss. We played hard, but we’re not in shape. We’ve had three practices since we came out of quarantine, and we were missing some of our guys. We were playing eighth-graders in spots, but no complaints about (Saturday).”
Trigg County, coached by former Panther coach Chad Burgett, had the lead from the start as they were up 27-17 after eight minutes and had a 57-34 edge at halftime.
The Wildcats kept up the strong play in the second half as they led the third quarter 57-52 and held on for the win.
Other than Pace’s 40 point performance, Dawson had some other key players step up such as fellow senior Logan McKnight who fouled out and exited the game with cuts and bruises after crashing into the back wall under the Trigg basket in the second half.
“That’s just Logan every single game,” Hicks said. “He goes 100% all the time. He’s our leader, and he’s the one that gets guys fired up. He takes it personal when we’re losing or if we’re not playing good, but I told him that he has nothing to be ashamed about.”
Trigg County (4-3) 27 30 22 15 — 96
J. Vaughn 23; Adams 21; Ladd 15; K. Vaughn 10; Thompson 8; Hunter 6; Ahart 6; Washer 4; Terrell 2; Gude 1
Dawson Springs 17 17 18 21 — 73
Pace 40; D. Skinner 11; A Skinner 10; McKnight 8; Pleasant 2; Crook 2
As for Monday’s game, all eyes were on Pace as he was only six points away from 1,000 for his career. It took him a while to get on the board as he didn’t score his first bucket until there was 3:33 left in the first quarter.
“It’s been a long haul,” Pace said. “But it felt good to get to 1,000. Wish we were able to pull out the win to make it a little sweeter.”
Pace got a layup and converted a couple of free throws in the first, but Dawson trailed Russellville 18-13 after the first eight minutes of play.
With about six minutes until halftime, Pace finally earned his 1,000th point on a little floater and Dawson was able to get the lead before halftime on a 3-point bucket from the corner by Dilyn Skinner to make it 35-33 Dawson.
Both teams were knotted up at 57 as the buzzer sounded for the end of the third quarter, but after the quarter ended, Russellville’s Jackson Hampton decided to do a little dunk for fun, but the referees gave him a technical foul. Pace went to the line, but converted only one of his free throws as Dawson started the fourth quarter with a 58-57 lead.
It was a dog fight to the end as Dawson called a timeout with four seconds on the clock and down by three to set up a play to in-bound the ball and score a 3-pointer to send it to overtime. McKnight took the shot from downtown, but it hit off the top of the backboard as the buzzer sounded to end the game.
“I originally intended for our first few games of the season to be played at the end of the season to get us ready for the district tournament,” Hicks said. “I take losses harder than anybody, but right now I can’t take these losses hard. These guys have given me everything they’ve got, and we’ll be a good basketball team when I can get everyone together and we can learn the plays.”
Dawson will be back in action tonight at 6 p.m. as they host Union County.
Russellville (4-3) 18 15 24 23 — 80
Todd 20; Steele 11; Gamble 10; Ries 8; Allen 6; Elliot 5; Coleman 3; Russell 3
Dawson Springs (0-2) 13 22 22 17 — 77
Pace 35; D. Skinner 16; A. Skinner 12; McKnight 9; Back 3; Smiley 2
