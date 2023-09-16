Madisonville-North Hopkins Karra Tucker, a senior golf standout qualified to play in the All-State tourney this weekend in Lexington, KY.
Only the top 21 female golfers in the state qualify for the tournament, which will be held Saturday and Sunday at the UK Golf Club in Lexington.
“Karra has continued to work on her game throughout the season and is looking forward to a great run in the post season as regionals start Monday,” North Golf Head Coach Keith Browning said. “This weekend at All-State in Lexington, she will be hoping to come out as the winner, but it will be a great tune up heading into the post season.”
The girls regional golf tournament is Monday at the Hopkinsville Country Club.
