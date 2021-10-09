It was a tale of two halves and Madisonville North Hopkins found themselves on the wrong end of a comeback as they fell to Logan County 31-13 at home on Friday.
“We started out strong and hit them in the mouth early,” head coach Chris Price said. “I almost have all my guys back and hopefully I’ll get them all back next week so we can be complete.”
North welcomed back their two running backs, Chris Price Jr. and Lajuan McAdoo, coming off of injuries and they both delivered with Price providing big runs and McAdoo ran it to the house twice.
“Chris Price Jr. and Mac make a huge difference on both sides of the ball,” Price said. “They made plays on defense and they obviously made plays on offense. The addition of Chris Hill back into the offensive line was also huge for us. He’s the leader of the line and they came through creating holes for our two backs.”
North was marching down the field on the first drive of the ballgame, but it ended with an interception in the endzone on a 25-yard pass from Coleman. The good news for North was that the defense was able to hold the Cougars’ first drive to only three points as they made a 22-yard field goal.
The Maroons were able to take the lead with McAdoo punching it in from five yards out make it a 7-3 game going into the second quarter.
Logan was able to get the lead back in the opening stages of the second as they ran it 10-yards to the endzone to give the Cougars a 10-7 lead.
The defenses stepped up after that with the closest score being a 37-yard field goal try by Logan that went wide right and it remained a three-point contest at halftime.
With 2:36 to play in the third, McAdoo scored his second touchdown as he tip-toed his way in from 11 yards out. The point after was blocked, but North held onto a 13-10 lead going into the fourth quarter.
The Cougars responded in the opening stages of the fourth as they punched it in from four yards out to regain a 17-13 lead.
From there, Logan opened it up with three touchdowns to make it 31-13 with five and a half minutes to play.
North will have one more district game as they’ll make a short trip to Mortons Gap next week to play Hopkins County Central.
“Right now we’re playing in desperation mode now,” Price said. “Central is our last chance to make it into the playoffs and we’ve got to come out with a fire in us.”
Kickoff at Storm Stadium is slated for 7 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.