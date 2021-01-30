Oftentimes in this column, I discuss people who have left their mark on local athletics.
With that approach, I often overlook the fact that our community is fortunate to have many great athletes who have made their mark on athletics before moving to this area as adults.
One such person in that category is my longtime law partner Joe Evans. Today most people in this area think of Evans as one of the best real estate and government law attorneys in western Kentucky. However, before he was an attorney, Evans was a tremendous athlete.
Evans grew up in Mount Sterling — just outside of Lexington and attended Mount Sterling High School (now part of Montgomery County High School).
Evans, like most great athletes, was a multi-sport athlete playing football, basketball, golf and running sprints on the track team. Many people may wonder how you can play in a competitive golf season and be a starter on the football team since both sports are played in the fall. In those days, golf was a spring sport so you could play football and golf at the same time.
Having worked with Evans for 40 years, I found out his basketball career took him to many interesting venues throughout northern and eastern Kentucky. Evans played against many schools that have now closed including Dunbar High School which was the historic African-American High School prior to integration. He also played in many rural eastern Kentucky towns in small gyms prior to consolidation including places such as Camargo, Dubois, Inez and Louisa.
He has many claims to fame in basketball one of which is that he scored the first official points in what was the new Montgomery High School gymnasium, “The Barn.”
Mount Sterling and Evans played the first game in the new gym. Early in the first half of a doubleheader, Evans was fouled shortly after the opening tip going in for a layup.
Evans went to the charity stripe and made a free throw and thus went into the history books as having scored the first official points in the new gym.
Football was a sport that in many ways left a lasting impact on Evans’ athletic career. Evans was a sprinter on the track team and the quarterback on the football team.
However, Evans missed his entire senior year in all sports due to a football injury requiring knee surgery.
Evans, however, had already made his mark in his fourth sport which led to a college opportunity. Evans was an outstanding golfer growing up. He had qualified for the KHSAA State Tournament as early as his eighth grade year. He was already a college golf prospect before his knee injury.
Evans got the opportunity to play golf at the University of Mississippi and played in two SEC Championship tournaments.
Evans has many SEC golf stories, but one of the most interesting was playing on a course with arch rival Mississippi State. Many of the students at Ole Miss referred to Mississippi State as “the cow college.”
“I was playing the course in Starkville at Mississippi State, and I truly had to wait for cows to clear the fairway so I could take my next shot,” Evans recalled.
After two seasons at Ole Miss, however, Evans decided to get back closer to home and had the opportunity when he transferred to Western Kentucky University, where he graduated with an accounting degree.
After graduating from WKU, he went on to the University of Kentucky Law School. In 1975 he got an interview with Richard L. Frymire and — as they say — the rest is history as he has been in Madisonville practicing law since.
Evans’ golf career certainly was not stopped by his knee injury. Even after starting his professional career in Madisonville, Evans returned to Mount Sterling and twice won the Gate City Invitational Tournament, one of central Kentucky’s premier golf tournaments.
Additionally, Evans would play many golf outings with local golfers at Madisonville Country Club. Having played there on several occasions, his greatest attribute on the golf course is his ability to save par and recover even after a bad tee or approach shot.
Evans can easily get stuck behind a tree or in high rough but somehow with his iron play and his trademark “potato masher putter,” he could still salvage par on most holes at MCC.
Evans will soon be reaching age 71 but shows no signs of slowing down. He works full time and enjoys spending time with his five grandsons.
Yes, we often have many great athletes in our town whose great athletic days were before they moved to our community.
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist. Email: kcartwright@feptc.com.
