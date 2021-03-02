All four teams from Madisonville North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central played each other Monday and the road team picked up the victory in both games.
Up in Madisonville, the Lady Storm held on for a close 43-40 win over the Lady Maroons while North took the win in Mortons Gap by a score of 68-46.
In the girls game, Central took the lead in the second quarter and didn’t give it back despite North have a few great chances in getting the lead back late in the second half. The Lady Storm move to 4-1 against the 7th District.
“I don’t feel like either team had their A-game,” Central head coach Phillip Cotton said. “But it’s a district game and it was a hard fought game. It did come down to a couple plays towards the end but I’m so proud of these girls. Especially the seniors who’s had North beat up on them over the past four years.”
Mercy Sutton led the Lady Storm offense with 16 points while Emile Jones also broke double figures with 10 points.
As for Madisonville, they fall to 3-2 in the district with both losses coming to Central.
“We had a few breakdowns defensively,” North head coach Jeff Duvall said. “The main thing was the amount of layups and free throws we missed. We missed 10 free throws and 12 layups. Even if there’s a little contact you’ve got to make those layups. Girls basketball games are won in the paint and at the free throw line.”
Emilee Hallum and Amari Lovan led the team with 10 points each in the loss.
After North (4-7) took a 10-7 lead after the first eight minutes of play, Central (7-7) was able to cut it down to a one-point lead as it was 15-14 Lady Maroons with 4:21 until halftime.
From there, the Lady Storm went on a 6-0 run over the span of a minute and a half and Central went into halftime with a 26-23 lead.
Central still held onto the lead in the third, but North was able to keep up with them as the Lady Storm held a 35-29 lead going into the final eight minutes of play.
“We did not play at the pace we wanted to play,” Cotton said. “But I’m happy that the girls were able to grind out a close game because we haven’t been able to do that all year.”
North tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter. With the score 40-39 Central and less than 20 seconds on the clock, Amari Lovan had laid in the go-ahead basket, but it was waved off because of a travel called against her.
“We got the ball on a turnover right there and then we just turned it right back over,” Duvall said. “I keep telling them to keep it to around 15 turnovers or less and we’ll be good. But we had 20 tonight and had five of them in the last two minutes.”
Central was able to hold on in the closing seconds to come away with the victory.
The Lady Storm will be back in action tonight as they host University Heights at 6 p.m. while North travels to Hancock County and play at 7:30 p.m.
Meanwhile in Mortons Gap, North (9-4) took control of the game early and didn’t let up.
Kale Gaither dropped 25 points for the Maroons with all of them coming from within the arc and Ashton Gaines recorded 15 points.
As for the Storm (3-6), Marcus Eaves was the only one to break double digits with 13 points for the game. Central falls to 1-2 against the district while North improves to 4-0.
The Maroons will have another district game tonight as they travel to Dawson Springs for a 6 p.m. date with the Panthers. Central will be in McLean County tonight at 7:30 p.m. and will make the trip to Dawson for a 6 p.m. game on Thursday.
