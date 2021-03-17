The 7th District title will stay in Madisonville for at least another year as the Maroons came out of Caldwell County with clippings of the net and a 73-65 victory over the Tigers.
“These guys have really come together this year,” North’s first-year head coach Jon Newton said. “Everybody has gone through ups and downs with COVID and weather shutting everything down throughout the season. But these guys have been level headed and focused every time we step into the gym. Throw in having a new coach hired late, a new system and a bunch of new or inexperienced guys in the mix. They were eager to come in a learn everyday, they never got down or quit. We had to do it again for 32 minutes tonight.”
It was a hard-fought contest from start to finish Tuesday night in with Kale Gaither scoring a team-leading 26 points followed by Zach Tow with 15, Ashton Gaines dropping 12 and Landon Cline scoring 10 points.
“Having four guys scoring double digits for us is huge going forward,” Newton said. “Tow played a tremendous ballgame getting loose balls for us and rebounds down the stretch. Everybody contributed tonight.”
With the win, North will now look to the 2nd Region Tournament — set to start on Monday — with plenty of teams in the hunt. The Maroons will have the luxury of playing all of the region tournament in their own gym.
“Playing the entire tournament at home is important for us,” Newton said. “We seem to shoot it better in our own gym. We’ve got to take advantage of playing at home all next week.”
North (14-4) was able to take control early by getting out to a 16-6 lead in the first five minutes of play and eventually held a 22-11 edge at the first stoppage.
Madisonville incresed the lead to 30-16 with four minutes remaining before halftime, but Caldwell (8-15) would close out the half on an 11-2 run to cut the lead to 32-27 at the break.
Gaither sparked the offense in the opening stages of the second half, while Cline capped off the third quarter with a 3-point bucket at the buzzer to make it 51-42 Maroons.
Caldwell started to chip away at the North lead again in the fourth, making it a two-possession game with 2:30 to go and North up 61-57. But the Maroons were able to salt the game away from the free throw line late.
North will have to wait until Saturday’s 2nd Region Tournament draw to find out who they’re playing first, but regardless of the opponent, they will take the court at 6:30 p.m. at Maroon Gym on Monday.
Madisonville North Hopkins (14-4) 22 10 19 22 — 73
Gaither 26; Tow 15; Gaines 12; Cline 10; Frazier 6; Walker 2; Cheirs 2
Caldwell County (8-15) 11 16 15 23 — 65
Spikes 20; Bumphus 14; Van Hooser 12; Collin Whittington 9; Branch 6; Carter Willington 4
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.