The Lady Storm volleyball team beat Hopkinsville in three matches, 25-15, 25-21 and 25-7 Thursday evening, improving their record to 2-4 on the season.
According to Head Coach Greg Wagoner, “Pieces are starting to come together, we just need to focus one game at a time.”
Top players on the night were, Aalycia Stringer who had eight kills, one block and two aces. Isabell Hight had five kills, 16 assists, three digs and six aces. Olivia Hight had one kill, one ace and four digs. Mallory Wagoner had five kills and two aces.
The Lady Storm’s next game is home against Hoptown, September 11, starting at 7:30p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.