Kentucky National Archery School Program (NASP) announced the cancelation of its state tournament on Thursday, leaving archers guessing as to what would happen next.
On Monday, the Department of Fish and Wildlife ran organization announced that rather than making up the tournament, it had processed a “2020 Virtual Kentucky State NASP Tournament,” which would allow teams and individuals to still advance to the NASP Eastern National Tournament scheduled to be held May 7-9 in Louisville.
The “virtual” tournament is a computer simulation based on how teams shot at their individual regional tournaments held around the state.
“We understand that not everyone will be happy with our decision,” the Kentucky NASP said in a Facebook post. “To help ease some of the uncertainty, KyNASP made the best decision they could to ensure advancement to Nationals. Our thoughts, at this time, is the health and well-being of all across the world.”
Qualifying for nationals is based on team score. In the elementary division, any team shooting above 2,500 will advance. Middle Schools need a team score of 3,000 and high school teams need to shoot above 3,100.
Locally, one of the biggest winners from the virtual tournament was Browning Springs Middle School, which placed 12 out of 227 middle schools in the state. A team score of 3,244 will advance the Bears to the national tournament. Joshua Robinson’s 286 with 19 tens at the regional meet placed him 13th out of 2,936 in the middle school boys rankings. He was joined in the top 100 by Maddie Ziegler (279) and Lliana Deras (278) who were 72nd and 79th of 2,325 middle school girls respectfully.
James Madison Middle School was 63rd in the state, but will advance one of its two teams thanks to a team score of 3,129. The effort was led by Addie Burns who posted a 284 with 17 tens to finish 29th in the girls’ division.
South Hopkins Middle School was 69th in the state and will advance to national with a score of 3,114, while West Hopkins Middle School was 188th with a score of 2,776 and will miss a trip to nationals.
Madisonville-North Hopkins High School will advance to the national tournament based on a team score of 3,309 in the virtual tournament. The team was led by freshman Tom Welborn, who posted a 289 with 20 tens, good enough to place him 49th of 2,130 high school boys. Liam Box shot a 286 with 18 tens to take the 85 high school boys’ position.
Hopkins County Central will also advance with a team score of 3,258. The team was led by a dominating pair in Lauren Groves, who shot a 290 with 20 tens, and Kolbi Alsbrooks who shot a 289 with 20 tens, to take the 14th and 22nd spot in the state tournament.
Hanson Elementary School will also advance to the national tournament in the elementary division. The Hunters posted a 2,802 in the virtual tournament and took the 29th spot in the state. Hunter Barnes led the team with a 269 and 14 tens, good enough to place 22nd in the elementary boys’ division. He was joined in the top 100 by Dayton Tate, who posted a 257 and 7 tens to finish 86th.
In Webster County, Athletic Director Matt Bell reported on Monday that although WCHS, WCMS and Sebree Elementary teams all qualified to advance to nationals, since none of the teams made the top 25, school officials have decided they would not be allowed to advance to the next level.
Whether or not the National Tournament will be held is still yet to be seen. That decision will be made closer to the scheduled tournament time.
MNHHS and HCCHS both compete in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s (KHSAA) archery program. As of Monday, all KHSAA regional tournaments in the state have been canceled, but the KHSAA Boys and Girls state tournaments scheduled for April 21 in Bowing Green is still scheduled. The future of that meet will likely be announced when the KHSAA announced a decision on spring sports on April 12.
If the KHSAA cancels spring sports following April 12, high schools will not be able to participate in the NASP National tournament.
“It’s my understanding that should the KHSAA decide to cancel all spring sports, we would lose that eligibility,” North athletic director Brian Bivens said. “Right now we’re in a holding pattern with the Dead Period rules until April 12 and we’ll see what happens from there.”
Middle school and elementary school programs don’t fall under KHSAA jurisdiction and should remain eligible regardless.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.