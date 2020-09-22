A solid performance in net by senior Kara Franklin and a hat trick by Lillie Carman propelled the Lady Maroons (2-3-1) to an 8-1 win over Christian County at Madisonville North Hopkins Monday evening.
North is currently on a two-game winning streak as they won over cross-town rival Hopkins County Central over the weekend. The team will host Daviess County at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
“We’re just trying to build some chemistry and some continuity with our players,” North head coach John Tichenor said. “Obviously, loosing Camryn LaGrange, some adjustments had to be made and we had to find someone to fill that void that she left behind.”
LaGrange is out for the season with a torn ACL. She only appeared in two games in the 2020 season coming off of a huge sophomore season in 2019 as she scored 56 goals for the Lady Maroons a year ago. She came down with the injury back on Sept. 12 against Graves County.
Prior to kickoff, the Lady Maroons honored the class of 2021 with Franklin, Emma Peyton, Lilly Pluimer Olivia Burris, Slayla Embry, Kibee Coyle, Lillie Knight and Brooklyn Knox getting recognized with their families at midfield.
“I love my senior class,” Franklin said. “I’ve grown up with them playing with them since I was eight years old, and the team has been my family for a long time. It’s going to be sad leaving them.”
Lillie Carman was the story of the first half as she scored all three of North’s goals to put the Lady Maroons up 3-0 going into halftime.
“Carman has been one of the players we’ve been using to attack midfield,” Tichenor said. “Previously, we’ve been feeding LaGrange there but since she’s out, we’ve moved Carman over to her position.”
Her first goal came with 13:17 remaining as she was able to get a break away after receiving a pass from Coyle and beat the Lady Colonels’ keeper to put North up 1-0. Carman’s second came on a penalty kick with 9:11 left and she found the back of the net for her third goal with an assist by Burris with 37 seconds until the break.
North added to their total to start the second half with Embry scoring in the first five minutes of play to put the Lady Maroons up 4-0. Peyton and Kennedy Justice assisted on the goal.
Franklin was solid in goal up until Christian County scored in the ninth minute of the second half on a break away to make it 4-1 North.
“Someone lost their mark so they were trying to get back,” Franklin said. “But it didn’t work, so I had to come out and I dove, but she kicked it over my head and it got past me.”
Raelynn Blanford added another goal with 17:11 remaining with an assist by Carman to put the Lady Maroons back up by four goals with the score 5-1. About a minute later, Pluimer sent a cross from the corner to Abigail Center waiting in the box behind the keeper and scored an easy goal to make it 6-1 North. Blanford added her second goal of the evening with about 13 minutes left to make it 7-1 Lady Maroons.
Ella Knight put the final nail in the coffin with her first varsity goal to give the Lady Maroons the 8-1 victory.
